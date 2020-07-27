University of Notre Dame withdraws from hosting presidential debate

Entrance sign into the University of Notre Dame in South Bend Indiana. (Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The University of Notre Dame announced Monday it has withdrawn as host of the first presidential debate in September, according to the school’s website.

The school says the decision was made after discussions with the St. Joseph County deputy health officer and the unanimous support of the Executive Committee of the University’s Board of Trustees.

“This difficult decision because the necessary health precautions would have greatly diminished the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus,” said President John I. Jenkins. “I am grateful to the many members of the University community who have devoted countless hours planning this event, and to the Commission on Presidential Debates leadership for their professionalism and understanding.”

The debate will now happen at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, according to The Commission on Presidential Debates. The debate will still happen on its original date on Sept.29.

Two other debates will be held in October in Miami and in Nashville.

