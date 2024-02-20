Remains found in Colorado 30 years ago identified as missing Indy man

Steven Risku of Indianapolis, Indiana. Risku's remains were found in the Wolf Creek mountain pass in Colorado in 1991, and were finally identified in 2024. (Provided Photo/Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (WISH) — Colorado officials said Tuesday that human remains found in a remote mountain pass over thirty years ago have been identified as a missing Indianapolis man.

Steven Risku, born in August 1957, was found in the Wolf Creek Pass in Mineral County, Colorado, in 1991. Officials didn’t provide an exact date when he went missing, but included that his last known address was in Indianapolis.

Risku’s family told authorities that though he occasionally visited California, it wasn’t clear why he went to Colorado. His family did add that Risku was known to be “adventurous” and “loved the outdoors,” which may have led him to travel to the state.

After 33 years, Risku was officially identified by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation using forensic investigative genetic genealogy tools and dental records.

Authorities said it was unknown if foul play was involved in his death.

Mineral County Sheriff Terry Wetherill said in the release that identifying Risku was a “tremendous first step in helping provide his family with answers.”

Anyone with information on Risku’s death or why he was found in a remote location was asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 719-658-2600.