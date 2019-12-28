Greenwood theater treats Down syndrome community to special screening of ‘Frozen 2’

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A movie theater in Greenwood shut down its doors on Saturday morning to honor families of children with Down syndrome.

“Cinemark is rooted in Greenwood. We wanted to give back to the community that has welcomed us for the last 30 years,” said Cinemark representative Vanessa Stiles.

Greenwood’s Cinemark Corner theater recently reopened its doors after a complete building renovation.

Saturday’s event is part of that opening celebration, which welcomed supporters and advocates of Down Syndrome Indiana.

One of those advocates is Jen Buechler.

Jen is a mother to five kids and she says her youngest, Lauryn, was born with Down syndrome.

When Lauryn was born, Jen and her family discovered a whole new community of love and acceptance with all the families and teams who get together each year for the annual Down Syndrome Indiana Buddy Walk.

“This walk is something we’ve been doing since Lauryn was 6 weeks old,” said Buechler.

This year, the Buechler family wasn’t able to participate in the walk due to a family loss.

Saturday’s special movie screening was a way for the Buechler family to reunite with their Down Syndrome Indiana family.

“I’m humbled that Cinemark would give us this opportunity and these kids can just be kids for the day. Children with Down syndrome are people first,” said Buechler.

In addition to seeing “Frozen 2,” guests received popcorn and prizes.