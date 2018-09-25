Riley Children’s Foundation reaches fundraising milestone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Riley Children’s Foundation hit a big milestone Tuesday.

Hospital officials joined with Indiana first lady Janet Holcomb at the Statehouse to announce that Riley dance marathons have raised $50 million in 27 years. The money goes to sick kids in Indiana.

Kevin O’Keefe, CEO and president of the foundation, said the money has helped save lives.

“We know that those dollars are coming in on an annual basis, which helps us plan on how we can use those dollars to fund research, patient care, family programs. The money is put to very good use, and the students are so enthusiastic about raising money to help the kids at Riley.”

Holcomb also presented a proclamation to the foundation for its efforts.