Search underway for missing 38-year-old Indy woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A search is underway for a missing 38-year-old Indianapolis woman, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said Theresa Nunnaly disappeared from her Indianapolis Home on Sunday, May 24.

Nunally is described as a white woman who is 5’4″ tall, weighs 145 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, Nunnaly was last seen in the 6400 block of Belfry Way wearing glasses, shorts, a bright yellow hooded sweatshirt and white shoes with rainbows on them.

Officers said Nunnaly has autism.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact IMPD at 317-327-6160.