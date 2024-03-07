Single-session tickets go on sale for USA Olympic swimming team trials

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another ticket option will become available Thursday morning for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials-Swimming at Lucas Oil Stadium in June.

Single-session tickets will be available at 10 a.m. for single sessions — prelims or finals — through Ticketmaster.

Single-day tickets are available for prelims and finals, starting at $49.

The south half of the downtown Indianapolis stadium will house three pools on the field for the event from June 15-23.

In 1924, the pool at Broad Ripple Park in Indianapolis hosted the trials when the Olympic team was in Paris. 100 years later, the trials are back to select the Paris 2024 team.

