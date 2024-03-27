The dark side of Wabash solar eclipse event

A picture of the diamond ring of the 2017 solar eclipse taken in southern Illinois. (Provided Photo/Holcomb Observatory)

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s oldest city will likely experience the longest amount of darkness in the state. Scientists say the total solar eclipse will cause Vincennes to go dark for 4 minutes and 5 seconds on April 8.

City officials are calling the event “the dark side of Wabash.” They’ve planned to have local talent perform all weekend.

School is canceled for students on April 8. The Knox County Health Department bought glasses for all students, staff, and bus drivers to enjoy the rare event.

Rates for area hotel rooms are running higher compared to other times of the year.

On Wednesday morning, News 8 found a room at the Red Roof Inn at 1800 S Old Decker Rd will cost guests $790 the night of the eclipse.

The Eclipse Director for Vincennes, Sarah Wolfe, said the prices were higher. “The peak number that we were told was $1,750 with a four-night minimum. That’s $7,000 a semester at a reasonable community college or a used Honda.”

Wofe said many people in the city were embarrassed and upset that prices had skyrocketed. “It’s not ok but it’s really normal and I understand that collectively we are just agasped that anybody would do that but trust me it’s really happening everywhere,” explained Wolfe.

Knox County officials suggest you avoid unnecessary travel next weekend by shopping for groceries and gassing up your car before the eclipse.

Officials are also recruiting more volunteers for the eclipse weekend. Contact Knox County if you want to help.