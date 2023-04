VIDEO: SpaceX cancels Starship launch due to frozen valve

Space enthusiasts look at a prototype of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft at the company's Texas launch facility on September 28, 2019 in Boca Chica near Brownsville, Texas. (Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first SpaceX Starship launch was supposed to take place Monday morning. However, the launch was canceled 10 minutes before liftoff.

