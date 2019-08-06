Street sweeping underway in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Street sweeping is back in full force.

The program will focus on sweeping streets in the Mile Square, the Broad Ripple area and other places. The effort, which started in the spring, is funded with revenue from the city’s parking meter fund and a partnership with Citizens Energy Group.

The City-County Council approved a spending measure for street sweeping this year.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a Monday news conference at Ellenberger Park, “For the first time, it includes bike lanes and greenway trails. As more residents choose other forms of travel, we must work as a city must work to make their travel safe.”

Since June, the street sweep team has collect nearly 900 tons of debris.