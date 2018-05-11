Substitute teacher accused of harassment of girl allowed back into school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mother is angry that her daughter’s substitute teacher has not been punished after making an inappropriate comment to the girl.

Tameika Allen said she found out in a letter the substitute at Northwest Middle School made a comment about her daughter and another student.

Her eighth-grade daughter told her he said something about her chest and another girl’s body.

The school sent her daughter home with a note saying the teacher was reported for making inappropriate comments.

Indianapolis Public Schools representatives apologized to Allen, but she said the teacher was back on school property Friday, although IPS said he would never be a substitute teacher in the district again.

Allen said, “I was insulted. It’s insulting. He’s a grown man responding on their body parts. It’s not OK.”

The substitute teacher does not work for IPS but is employed by a contractor, Parallel Education Division. The business that provides substitute teachers did not respond to a request made Thursday for comment about the teacher.

IPS said in a Friday statement, “We are aware that Parallel did not act immediately on our request to ban a substitute teacher from Indianapolis Public Schools. As soon as we learned the individual was back in school, we immediately escorted him from the building. We have followed up with Parallel and confirmed he will no longer be teaching in IPS. We regret this unfortunate incident.”