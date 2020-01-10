Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, Local, News/Teen arrested on arson charge in Wednesday’s West Lafayette house fire

News

Teen arrested on arson charge in Wednesday’s West Lafayette house fire

by: WLFI Staff Reports
Posted:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 13-year-old girl has been arrested on a preliminary arson charge for a large house fire that destroyed a West Lafayette home early Wednesday morning.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested the girl in her home about 11 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 24 hours after the fire began. The girl’s home is near the house that caught fire, according to Lt. Brian Lowe. The sheriff’s office said it appeared the girl’s alleged motive was a dispute with one of the residents in the home.

“It was suspicious right from the beginning,” said Lowe.

The home, belonging to Heather and Lyle Janney, caught fire just after midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Longspur Drive. Everyone inside escaped, however two cats are unaccounted for.

The girl is facing a preliminary charge of arson, however Lowe said additional charges may come. She is currently in the Juvenile Intake Center.



© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The crash happened around noon July 14 in the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the north side near the Keystone Avenue interchange.
Read the Full Article

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

by: JAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated PressJAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press /

I

For decades, the federal government has treated a mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle.
Read the Full Article

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

News /

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

News /

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

News /

Treasury official pleads guilty to charge connected to leaks of Trump-related financial data

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.