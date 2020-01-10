Teen arrested on arson charge in Wednesday’s West Lafayette house fire

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A 13-year-old girl has been arrested on a preliminary arson charge for a large house fire that destroyed a West Lafayette home early Wednesday morning.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested the girl in her home about 11 p.m. Wednesday, nearly 24 hours after the fire began. The girl’s home is near the house that caught fire, according to Lt. Brian Lowe. The sheriff’s office said it appeared the girl’s alleged motive was a dispute with one of the residents in the home.

“It was suspicious right from the beginning,” said Lowe.

The home, belonging to Heather and Lyle Janney, caught fire just after midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Longspur Drive. Everyone inside escaped, however two cats are unaccounted for.

The girl is facing a preliminary charge of arson, however Lowe said additional charges may come. She is currently in the Juvenile Intake Center.





