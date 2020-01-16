Teen driver pushes gas pedal instead of brake, hits apartment

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Neighbors are rallying behind a woman and her three children who were out of their home Thursday night after a car drove into their apartment.

It happened just before 5 p.m Thursday at the Park View at Beech Grove Apartments. That’s near Emerson and Churchman avenues in Beech Grove.

Police told the woman who lives there that the 19-year-old driver meant to hit the brake, but hit the gas instead. Neighbors ran out to help after hearing the crash, including, Rickey Barnett.

“I was inside my apartment and I heard a kaboom. So I came out to check on it and then I immediately called the apartment complex to have them come out and shut the electricity and the water off so nothing would catch on fire and everybody on both sides of the apartment would be safe,” Barnett said.

He works for the contracting company who is going to fix the giant hole in the apartment. He says his crew is going to work quickly to fix it in about five days.

Police say the driver was not given a ticket since it happened on private property.