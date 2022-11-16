News

Thanksgiving dinner will cost 14% more in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving dinner will cost you more in 2022.

Isabella Chism, second vice president of Indiana Farm Bureau, joined “Daybreak” on Wednesday to talk about the cost of this year’s feast.

“Prices have gone up, nationally they have gone up 20%. So, the good news is it’s a good time to live in Indiana because we’ve only gone up 14%,” Chism said. “Meaning that a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people is going to cost on average $61.”

