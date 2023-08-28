Tony Stewart Foundation, H·E Homes launch inaugural home raffle campaign

In an exciting announcement, Tony Stewart Foundation Chairman and executive director, Erica Raisor, joins us to introduce the first annual Home Raffle Campaign. This groundbreaking initiative, a collaboration between the Tony Stewart Foundation and downtown Indianapolis custom builder H·E Homes, offers Hoosiers a chance to win a brand-new home in the heart of the Circle City for just $100.

The lucky recipient of this extraordinary raffle will find themselves moving into a stylish HE Homes residence nestled in the coveted Sheldon on 16th neighborhood—truly a dream location within the vibrant Indianapolis community. Even more noteworthy is that every ticket purchase contributes to the Tony Stewart Foundation’s mission of supporting its grant partners, including local organizations such as the Humane Society for Hamilton County, Hoosier Burn Camp, ICAN, Colby & Cate’s Charities, and more.

Tony Stewart, the visionary behind the Tony Stewart Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, highlighting the potential for positive community impact. He shared, “Partnering with H·E Homes on this venture is truly exciting. By offering the chance to win a stunning new home, we aspire to amplify awareness and raise funds for both of our organizations while leaving a lasting imprint on our community.”

Andrew Brindley, the driving force behind Project Development and Strategy at H·E Homes, echoed Stewart’s sentiment, affirming their commitment to enriching the foundation’s mission and leaving an indelible mark on the community. Brindley remarked, “Collaborating with the Tony Stewart Foundation on this raffle campaign aligns perfectly with our mission. It’s a privilege to contribute to such a noble cause and provide someone with the gift of a new home before the holiday season.”

With only 10,000 tickets available, both the Tony Stewart Foundation and H·E Homes are extending a warm invitation to everyone to partake in this exceptional raffle campaign. A single ticket holds the promise of winning a magnificent new home, coupled with a significant opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need—an offering with odds far more favorable than traditional lotteries.

Ticket sales are currently open and will continue until October 10th. Those interested can secure their tickets at fire stations and various business locations across Central Indiana. The raffle is closely regulated by the Indiana Gaming Commission, ensuring complete transparency and fairness.

For those curious to experience the home firsthand, a series of open house dates have been scheduled. These dates provide an opportunity to explore the home, gather insights about the raffle, and even purchase tickets on-site. The open house dates are as follows:

Thursday, August 10th from 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, August 13th from 3-5 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16th from 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, August 20th from 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22nd from 4-6 p.m.

Friday, August 25th from 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, August 26th from 11-3 p.m.

Sunday, August 27th from 11-3 p.m.

Monday, August 28th from 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 30th from 4-6 p.m.

For comprehensive details about the raffle and ticket purchasing options, please visit tonystewarthomeraffle.com.