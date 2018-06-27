Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: June 29-July 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here are a few things going on around town this weekend.

1. 7th Annual Taste of Indy

The largest food festival in the Circle City returns this weekend for its 7th year. The Annual Taste of Indy is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monument Circle! Twelve thousand people made the trip downtown last year to sample an assortment of Asian, soul, Greek, Mediterranean, Cajun, Hispanic and American food. In addition to the good eats, the all-day concert glamorizes Indy’s best live, local musical artists displaying their awesome talents in jazz, rock, rhythm and blues, gospel, Latino, and reggae music. Expect a similar crowd, variety of food vendors and musical acts this year. Tickets can be purchased online for just $8!

2. Indy Burger Week

“Life is too short for broccoli week!” Get out this weekend and enjoy a burger from one of nearly 50 different local eateries for just $5 each! Indy Burger Week runs through Sunday, so you still have a few days to try a new burger from a restaurant you’ve been wanting to try for a while now, except now you’ve got a great excuse. Here is a list of participating local eateries and the burgers they are offering. Better yet, WISH-TV’s Indy Style is the official media sponsor for this event! You can check out a preview of some of the burgers being offered here.

3. Tacos, Tequila and Margaritas Festival

If your taste buds prefer south of the border flavors, the Pavilion at Pan Am has a two-day festival for you. The trifecta of Tacos, Tequila and Margaritas will all come together for this delicious festival both Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Tickets will run you $25/GA or $30/VIP and proceeds from this year’s event will benefit The Lintner Foundation.

4. 3rd Annual White River Canoe Float

The White River is a great Indy asset few have experienced where one can escape the city without ever leaving! What better way to check it out than with the Golden Sunrise Sertoma’s 3rd Annual Canoe Float this Saturday. The event is free, though donations are requested. You’ll start at the ramp by the Indianapolis Art Center in Broad Ripple with parking is available in the Art Center parking lot. You will then paddle or float down to the Rocky Ripple town hall (about three miles). If you want more, you can continue on to the Lake Indy boat ramp at Riverside Park (about seven miles). Shuttles will return you to the art center at the end of your voyage. There are limited reserved start times between 8 a.m. and noon, so sign up today!

5. Star Spangled Symphony

Pack your picnic and wear your red, white and blue for the ISO’s annual celebration of America at Conner Prairie! The ISO will salute all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces each night. Our summertime tradition features symphony favorites, including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture complete with real cannons and spectacular fireworks to cap off each concert. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the concert set to start at 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased through the ISO website for $37/adult & $13/child with reserved parking available for $40.

6. Hendricks County Rib-fest

While not technically “in Indy,” I’m going to give this event a pass, because who doesn’t love ribs?! Rib-Fest, a local tradition since 2005, features live entertainment, games for kids, lots of food and fireworks! Local restaurants compete for “best ribs” & “best sauce” bragging rights as judged by the local tasters. In addition to the ribs, you can also take part in the Rib-Run and watch the Avon Balloon Glow that evening, just ahead of the fireworks. So bring your chairs, blankets (don’t forget the family) and have a great time! Click here for a full schedule of the event, including both an entertainment and rib vendor line-up.

7. Cruisin’ with the Cops

The Indiana State Police are hosting their 3rd Annual Cruisin’ with the Cops event this Friday at 6 p.m. Cruise on into the Indiana State Police Museum in Indy with any vehicle (cars, trucks or motorcycles) with no pre-registration required. BoxBurger food truck will be onsite to offer food and refreshments.

8. Inaugural SPARK!FISHERS Festival

Another short trek north of the I-465 loop will take you to the final event on this week’s #IndyTop8 list. The City of Fishers and a diverse array of community partners are thrilled to host the Inaugural Spark!Fishers event this Saturday with a Farmers’ Market and 5k walk/run at 8 a.m., a parade beginning at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Here’s a preview of the new event featured on Indy style earlier in the week!