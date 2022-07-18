News

Union Jack Pub in Speedway closed its doors for good after 41 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Union Jack Pub in Speedway announced in a Facebook post Sunday, its doors closed for good Sunday evening after being in business for 41 years, according to Union Jack Pub-Speedway Facebook post.

According to Union Jack Pub’s Facebook post, the lights went out at 10 p.m. Sunday.

“After opening in 1981 and having wonderful 41 years in business, Rick and I have decided it’s time to move on. We have been very blessed to have the support of the people of Speedway as well as hundreds of thousands of people around the world,” according to Union Jack Pub in Speedway.

Union Jack Pub was located at 6225 W. 25th St. in Speedway on the city’s west side.