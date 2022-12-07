News

‘UnPHILtered’: President Mitch Daniels’ biggest achievements at university

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels has been the president of Purdue University for almost 10 years, but earlier this year, he announced that he would be retiring at the beginning of 2023.

Daniels joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered” to talk about his time leading the university.

“The percentage of students leaving with zero debt has climbed into the seventies. That’s certainly something that I think every Boilermaker feels gratified about,” Daniels said.

Daniels also spoke about Purdue engineering students contributing to Indiana’s economy.

“10 years ago, 41% of Purdue students studied a STEM discipline. Today, it’s approaching 70%,” Daniels said.

Daniels said that his time at Purdue has taught him the importance of higher education and its capacity to teach important life schools to students.

Sanchez also asked Daniels about his political future.

“Out of respect for Purdue’s public institution status, I will steer clear of any partisan activity or statements,” Daniels said.

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.