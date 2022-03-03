UnPhiltered

UnPHILtered: A Brownsburg photographer who’s changing baseball imagery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Brownsburg photographer is forever changing baseball imagery.

James Black, owner of James Black Photography and a photographer for ICON Sportswire, was tasked with coming up with an idea for a stock photo to best depict the Major League Baseball lockout.

Black did so at Arbuckle Park — home of the Brownsburg Little League — with a lock, a baseball, a baseball bat and chain.

Black details how he came up with the idea in a conversation with News 8’s Phil Sanchez on “UnPhiltered.”

“I went down to my local park where I used to play baseball with a bat, a ball and a lock and chain; took a few pictures and uploaded them to the internet,” Black said. “As the internet does, it sometimes goes crazy and people really used the photos a ton because the lockout is still going, unfortunately.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that opening day on March 31 has been canceled over a labor dispute between the league’s owners and the players’ union. It’s the second time in three seasons the regular season has been affected. The 2020 season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.

Send your suggestions for future interviews to unphiltered@wishtv.com.