‘UnPHILtered’: Bobblehead Hall of Fame honors Indiana team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s high school boys basketball championships are coming up just as the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is honoring a well-known winning team.

The hall is honoring the 1954 state champion Milan High School team, which was the group featured in the 1986 movie “Hoosiers.” The 12 players, their championship trophy and the town water tower are all Bobbleheads.

Phil Sklar, chief executive officer and co-founder of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, shared how the idea come together with News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez during Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered.”