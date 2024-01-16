Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana native showcased in Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Indiana native showcased in Forbes 30 Under 30 list

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The latest “30 Under 30” list from Forbes is out, and one of Indiana’s very own is on it.

They are a familiar face to viewers for News 8 Anchor Phil Sanchez’s “UnPHILtered” interviews.

Kerry Ao, a native of Evansville, joined “UnPHILtered” again Monday night to talk about being on the list.

He and Naina Muvva are the founders of Intertwined. Both of them made the Forbes list. Intertwined is a personalized financial literacy curriculum for middle school, high school and university students. The curriculum uses artificial intelligence.

“Intertwined now has a projected revenue of $270,000 for 2024 with a $2 million valuation,” the Forbes profile says.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘Succession,’ ‘The Bear’ command Emmys
Entertainment /
Iran strikes targets in northern...
International News /
Indiana Chamber leader: Resources help...
Business /
Colts players help fund new...
Indianapolis Colts /
Feds turning off humor on...
National News /
Health Spotlight: AccuCinch designed to...
Health Spotlight /
Gathering highlights improvements to Indianapolis...
Local News /
Speaker at MLK event: Civil...
Local News /