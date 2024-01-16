‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana native showcased in Forbes 30 Under 30 list

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The latest “30 Under 30” list from Forbes is out, and one of Indiana’s very own is on it.

They are a familiar face to viewers for News 8 Anchor Phil Sanchez’s “UnPHILtered” interviews.

Kerry Ao, a native of Evansville, joined “UnPHILtered” again Monday night to talk about being on the list.

He and Naina Muvva are the founders of Intertwined. Both of them made the Forbes list. Intertwined is a personalized financial literacy curriculum for middle school, high school and university students. The curriculum uses artificial intelligence.

“Intertwined now has a projected revenue of $270,000 for 2024 with a $2 million valuation,” the Forbes profile says.