‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana permitless carry law back in spotlight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the wake of Sunday’s mass shootings at the Greenwood Park Mall and in Beech Grove, the state’s new permitless carry law is back in the spotlight. The bill took effect on July 1, and allows most Hoosiers 18 and older to carry a handgun without a permit.

Pierre Atlas, a senior lecturer at the O’Neil School of Public and Environmental Affairs joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez to talk about the law’s impact on Sunday’s shootings.

“The one place where we do see the impact of the permitless carry law was it was lawful, according to the State of Indiana, for Mr. Dicken to actually have the gun with him, which he used to kill the shooter at the mall,” Atlas said. “There’s a lot of focus is being put on the very brave person who confronted the shooter, risked his own life, and stop the mass killing by killing the shooter.”

