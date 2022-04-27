UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: IU prof discusses Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The world’s richest man has purchased social media giant Twitter for more than $44 billion.

Anthony Fargo, director of Indiana University’s Center for International Media and Law and Policy Studies, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on “UnPHILtered” to talk more about the impacts of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

“It’s interesting that he said he wants to basically return Twitter to traditional free speech,” Fargo said. “I think it’ll be kind of interesting to see what he actually means by free speech because it can have a lot of different implications. If he’s suggesting, for example, that we’re going to let anybody speak without any blocking, without any moderation, I think that’s opening Twitter up to being a forum for hate speech for trolls for misinformation, in ways that it isn’t already, and that could raise certain concerns.”