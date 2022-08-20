UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Organization offers creative outlets for kids, teens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new organization seeks to provide a creative outlet for kids and teenagers in Indianapolis.

It’s called BRAVE, which stands for bypassing restrictions and victoriously excelling.

BRAVE offers lessons in drumming and dancing but is looking to add digital media classes and videography. Instructors tailor their learning programs to work with every skill level.

Founder and chief executive officer Briah Golder joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Friday night’s “UnPHILtered” to explain more about how the program got started and how parents or guardians can get their kids involved.

“So, I wanted to be able to share my story with them and say, ‘You know, there’s more to life than just being here and doing nothing,’ essentially that you can do whatever you want. You can be a lawyer or a doctor, a news anchor, whatever, and still do what you love to.”

Golder, a graduate of the Indiana University McKinney School of Law, said the organization has nearly 60 kids involved in their programs and they recently put on a show at the Phoenix Theatre.

Anyone interested can learn more and sign up for classes at bravearts.org. Information is also available at the organization’s Instagram page braveinc__.