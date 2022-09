UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday.

Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies.

For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a little bit different and showed the whole ceremony.