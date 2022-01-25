UnPhiltered

Voice of Indiana Eleven soccer team talks about basketball in the state

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In Monday night’s “UnPHILtered” conversation, Greg Rakestraw, the voice of the Indy Eleven soccer team, joined Phil Sanchez to break down boys and girls basketball in Indiana.

That includes: which sectional games are highly anticipated, which athletes to look out for, and what comes next for the rest of the season.

Rakestraw also weighed in on the Indianapolis Colts and the Indy Eleven.

Watch the video to hear the interview.