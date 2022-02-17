Vaccine Central

Indiana reports 1,486 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 21,568

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

New positive cases, deaths and tests have occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 1,486 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Feb. 5 to Feb. 16.

A total of 1,672,761 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 45 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15.

A total of 21,568 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 858 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 12.8% and falling.

A total of 18,750,347 tests have been administered to 5,065,983 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,479 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,123,133 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,673,421 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,464,772 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 419,038,393 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,857,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.