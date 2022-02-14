Vaccine Central

Indiana reports 900 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 21,335

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

New positive cases, deaths and tests have occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 900 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13.

A total of 1,668,404 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana on Feb. 13.

However, the total number of positive cases increased by 4,051 and the number of deaths increased by 37.

A total of 21,335 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 851 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 27.2% and falling. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 15.8% and falling.

A total of 18,677,705 tests have been administered to 5,061,871 Hoosiers since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,683 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,110,964 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,668,778 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,448,311 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 412,440,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,818,000 deaths.

