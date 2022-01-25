Vaccine Central

ISDH: 10,164 new COVID-19 cases; 134 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 10,164 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 13 to Jan. 24.

A total of 1,569,850 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 134 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Dec. 18 and Jan. 24.

A total of 20,167 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 761 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 45.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 30.4%.

A total of 18,024,474 tests have been administered to 4,989,377 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,204 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 8,995,636 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,628,923 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,238,634 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 357,200,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,610,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.