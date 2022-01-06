Vaccine Central

ISDH: 15,277 new COVID-19 cases, 150 new deaths; 3,303 hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 15,277 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Dec. 27 to Jan. 5. It’s the second day in a row that Indiana broke its record in the count of daily cases. On Wednesday, the state reported a total of nearly 13,000 new cases.

A total of 1,314,688 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

The ISDH coronavirus dashboard reported 150 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana.

A total of 18,794 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 654 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 35.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 23.8%.

A total of 16,972,911 tests have been administered to 4,803,990 Hoosiers.

There are currently 3,303 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s just 157 fewer hospitalizations than Indiana’s peak on Nov. 30, 2020.

ISDH says 8,670,469 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,572,863 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,131,594 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 299,521,800 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,470,800 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.