CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – A restaurant co-owned by actor Mark Wahlberg is coming to the Indianapolis area.

According to a release, the restaurant, which is the subject of a popular show on A&E, will open in Carmel in 2020.

The restaurant, which specializes in hamburgers, will be located at the Proscenium.

There are currently 26 Wahlburgers nationwide.