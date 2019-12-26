Warm for now, rain and colder temperatures return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild start this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s to upper 40s with a mainly cloudy sky. Today will be a cloudier day with highs in the lower 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be a mild one with lows in the lower 50s with a few sprinkles around during the evening.

Friday will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 50s with a few passing clouds.

This weekend we have a better chance of showers. Highs will warm to the mid 50s Saturday with a few showers possible late in the day. Better chance of rain Sunday. Highs will slowly slip through the lower to mid 50s.

Early next week temperatures will return to near seasonal with highs on Monday topping out in the mid 30s with a few lingering flurries. Should be cold through the new year with highs in the upper 30s with partly sunny sky.