Home/Latest News, News, Weather, Weather Blog/Warm for now, rain and colder temperatures return

Weather Blog

Warm for now, rain and colder temperatures return

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild start this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s to upper 40s with a mainly cloudy sky. Today will be a cloudier day with highs in the lower 60s this afternoon. Tonight will be a mild one with lows in the lower 50s with a few sprinkles around during the evening.

Friday will be a slightly cooler day with highs in the mid to upper 50s with a few passing clouds.

This weekend we have a better chance of showers. Highs will warm to the mid 50s Saturday with a few showers possible late in the day. Better chance of rain Sunday. Highs will slowly slip through the lower to mid 50s.

Early next week temperatures will return to near seasonal with highs on Monday topping out in the mid 30s with a few lingering flurries. Should be cold through the new year with highs in the upper 30s with partly sunny sky.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE WEATHER BLOG STORIES

911 calls from fire: ‘They are throwing kids out the window here’

by: Jenny DreaslerJenny Dreasler /

I

It was a terrifying night for people who live inside Pangea Prairie Apartments near 46th and Arlington
Read the Full Article

Student got ‘weird vibe’ from Franklin College president fired after sex crimes arrest

by: Dan KleinDan Klein /

I

Thomas Minar, 56, was arrested on Jan. 6.

Read the Full Article

Anthem announces new partnership with Gleaners Food Bank

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The new deal amounts to $1.5 million over the next three years.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

911 calls from fire: ‘They are throwing kids out the window here’

Top Video /

Student got ‘weird vibe’ from Franklin College president fired after sex crimes arrest

Top Video /

Anthem announces new partnership with Gleaners Food Bank

News /

Indiana House bill would give driver’s cards to undocumented immigrants

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.