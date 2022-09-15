News

When your answer to kids’ questions backfire, what Kayla Sullivan wishes she would’ve said instead

Kid-ing with Kayla — When it comes to kids, you have to be careful about which questions you answer and how you answer them. It’s perfectly acceptable to say “I’m not sure.” when a kid asks a question. That’s what WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan wishes she said when her son asked where jail was located.

Other parents added their own instances where they wish they would have just said, “I don’t know” when their child asked a question.

