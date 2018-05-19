Woman critically injured in shooting at KFC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting inside a northwest side KFC restaurant.

Police responded to the Kentucky Fried Chicken at the intersection of 71st Street and Michigan Road around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting happened inside the restaurant possibly in connection with a dispute, according to officers at the scene.

The woman was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition.

It’s not clear whether employees or customers at the restaurant were involved in the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene, officers said.

It was the third shooting in less than three hours in Indianapolis.

Around 3:15 p.m., a man was shot on the near east side and taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

And at 3:45 p.m., two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting at a gas station at the intersection of 38th Street and Georgetown Road that police reportedly referred to as a “Wild West show.”