Best Love Psychics Online 2023 – Get Accurate Guidance for Matters of the Heart

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

Matters of the heart can sometimes be hard to navigate.

Fortunately, you don’t have to figure things out on your own. If you want fresh insights into your love life, the guidance of the best love psychics might help.

Purple Garden sits at the top of our list of sites that can connect you with some of the best love psychics in the world.

Read on to find out why it’s the ultimate platform and discover other love psychic sites you can trust.

Which Site Has the Best Love Psychics Online?

First Look

Whether navigating the currents of a romantic relationship, searching for your soulmate, or seeking clarity on matters of the heart, the best love psychics can help.

Many of the world’s best love psychics are now available online, and our top pick, Purple Garden, is one of the premier platforms where you can connect with them.

1. Purple Garden – Best Love Psychics in the World Overall

Pros

$10 free credit on the first purchase

Love readings as low as $0.99

Video call readings are available

English and Spanish psychics

Filter positive and negative reviews

Cons

Email reading response isn’t instant

Pricing is different for video, phone, and chat readings

Site Overview

Purple Garden welcomes you to a vibrant and intuitive online platform dedicated to providing exceptional love insights from the best psychics in the world.

Many of the best love psychics here have done thousands of online readings and still have at least 4.9-star ratings.

Features

To find the best love psychics on Purple Garden, click the site’s menu and click Love Readings.

The website will then show you all online psychics specializing in love readings. You can also sort the list based on pricing, number of reviews, and their availability.

User reviews can give you great insight into how accurate a psychic is, and we like that Purple Garden lets you filter both positive and negative user reviews. Many of the sites with the best love psychics don’t do that.

And if you’re a new customer, you’ll be happy to know that Purple Garden offers you $10 free credit on your first order.

Gifted Psychics

Bella Love has done over 26,100 readings since she joined Purple Garden in 2019. She’s a gifted empath with clairvoyant, clairaudience, and clairsentient skills.

Another 5-star rated psychic advisor on Purple Garden is Nyx Lunar Witch. She does different types of online reading, but her most popular inquiries include twin flames and person of interest.

Final Verdict

Purple Garden has everything we want sites with the best love psychics to have: affordable rates, the best love psychics with different specialties, and an easy-to-navigate website. We also love that new customers get $10 free credits on their first purchase.

2. Kasamba – Best Online Psychics for Any Type of Love

Pros

20 years in the industry

93% user ratings

3 free minutes + 50% off

Gay and lesbian friendly

Good variety of love readings

Cons

No video call readings

Outdated web design

Site Overview

Kasamba has over 290 psychic advisors specializing in matters of the heart. Since the platform has been in the industry for over 20 years, it now has a solid selection of the best love psychics in the world.

Features

Kasamba stands out because it’s not just about romantic relationships here.

The best love psychics on Kasamba are also well-versed in breakups & divorce, cheating & affairs, parents & children love, and soulmate connections.

Additionally, you’ll receive 3 minutes free on your first 3 chat readings. This deal allows you to get a feel of what the advisor is like before Kasamba charges you their fees.

Gifted Psychics

Kasamba’s Love Specialist Isabelle gives you no mumbo-jumbo with her over 15 years of experience. She’s an expert in love readings surrounding marriage, divorce, and children.

Master Enigma gives fast and accurate reading with truthful answers. While he relies on direct insights, he’s also well-versed in astral projection, astrology, Shamanism, witchcraft, and energy manipulation.

Final Verdict

Kasamba’s two decades in the industry make it shine as a dependable companion on your journey through love’s labyrinth. Even if a video call reading option is unavailable, the site has the best love psychics in the world available 24/7 through chat and over the phone.

3. Keen – Best Love Psychics Online With Low Prices

Pros

10-minute readings for $1.99

25 years in the industry

100% satisfaction guarantee

Earn loyalty points

Read love advice articles

Cons

No full refunds

The satisfaction guarantee doesn’t apply to promos

Site Overview

If you’re new to online psychic readings, it’s understandable if you don’t want to spend much right away, even on the best love psychics in the world. Keen is where you can get a love reading for a small price.

Features

New customers of Keen can get 10 minutes of love readings from the best love psychics for only $1.99. But even the regular rates of the best psychics in the world on this site can go as low as $1.99/min.

Keen also has a rewards program that lets you earn points to unlock exclusive rewards. If you’re unhappy with your reading, Keen can refund up to $25 in Keen currency, which you can use on future sessions with the best psychics online.

Gifted Psychics

Arradaza uses her spirit guides and cards to give readings on love and relationships. She’s done over 76,000 readings since 2000 and has a 4.9-star rating.

Sometimes, we need direct answers with no sugarcoating, and that’s what Keen’s Master Sher can give. He has over ten years of reading experience as a clairvoyant.

Final Verdict

Keen is a testament that you don’t have to spend much to get accurate love readings immediately. Your $1.99 could go a long way on this website’s over 230 psychics who can help you navigate your love issues.

4. AskNow – Best Love Psychics Over the Phone

Pros

5 minutes free

$1/min intro rate

English and Spanish

18 years in the industry

Has a downloadable mobile app

Cons

No full refunds

No video call options

Site Overview

AskNow is one of the sites with the best love psychics committed to giving you accurate readings on love and other aspects of your life. This is the best option if you prefer connecting with the best love psychics in the world over the phone.

Features

AskNow’s website is straightforward to use. However, psychics aren’t listed under categories. So, if you only want to see all the available best love psychics, type the keyword love on the site’s search bar.

You can also just call them immediately at 1-866-427-5669 to get matched with a psychic.

The good thing is that AskNow has the most detailed psychic profiles. Once you click on a psychic, you can see their extension number, expertise, and other related credentials.

New customers will also have a great time on AskNow since the site offers 5 free minutes with a Master Advisor. However, you only get this deal when you purchase one of their packages.

Gifted Psychics

Lina Healing and Love is someone you can connect with if you’re interested in knowing the hidden motives of people in your life.

Sher Love has over 25 years of experience in love readings. She also has a psychology degree, and she’s also a certified Reiki Master.

Final Verdict

If you’re yearning for love insights over the phone, AskNow has some of the best love psychics in the world. The introductory packages on the site let you enjoy readings for as low as $1/min plus 5 free minutes more with their best love psychics.

5. California Psychics – Best Love Psychics via Live Chat

Pros

25 years in the industry

24/7 customer support

100% satisfaction guarantee

Affordable intro package rates

Earn loyalty rewards

Cons

No video call option

Message feature can be expensive

Site Overview

California Psychics has connected customers to the best love psychics in the world since 1995.

It’s one of the platforms that not only aims to provide accurate psychic readings but also strives to offer a safe and non-judgmental experience with skilled psychic readers.

Features

You can call California Psychics at 1-800-721-6957 to learn about their reading offers, but the best way to connect with the site’s best love psychics currently online is via live chat.

You can leave them a message if they’re offline, but you’ll be charged the psychic’s fee for every offline message you send.

However, you can enjoy readings for as low as $1/min if you’re a new customer.

The site also has a satisfaction guarantee; California Psychics can refund up to 15 minutes back to your account if you’re unsatisfied with your reading.

Gifted Psychics

Pilar is one of the site’s premier psychics who’s an expert in love & relationships and deceased loved ones. She’s a clairvoyant who uses tools such as tarot, pendulum, and astrology.

With over 30,000 readings since 2005 and 4.9-star ratings, Barbie is an Elite Psychic and one of the best love psychics. She’s a clairvoyant, clairsentient, and a dream analyst.

Final Verdict

California Psychic is an excellent platform for seekers desiring love insights through live chat. If you’re new to the site, you can purchase an introductory value package to get a love reading for as low as $1/min.

6. Purple Ocean – Best Love Psychics Charging a Flat Rate

Pros

91% user ratings

Flat-rate love readings

Modern and intuitive app

Quick sign-up process

Up to 14% off on credits

Cons

Some psychics don’t do video call

Extra charge for live readings

Site Overview

Purple Ocean is a modern app with some of the best love psychics where you can get a reading without worrying about exceeding your budget. You can get a love reading for a flat rate as low as $10.

Features

You can quickly sign up on this app using your Google or Facebook account. You’ll then have to order a reading or go on a live video call.

If you order a video reading ($10), you’ll get a response in 24 hours. You can pay an additional $5 if you prefer getting a response in the next 1 hour. For live video calls, per-minute rates will apply.

Gifted Psychics

DeVySiN, or Angeliki, has over 20 years of experience in love readings. She’s been on Purple Ocean since 2017 and has a 5-star rating.

Have questions about your twin flame? Mrs Grace is a telepathic communicator who can help. She’s voted number 1 psychic in Virginia by the ESP Psychic Institute.

Final Verdict

Purple Ocean is your best bet if you prefer receiving a video response rather than engaging in a live session with the best love psychics in the world.

The platform offers a cost-effective way to maximize your budget, as psychics charge only $10 for regular video readings and $15 for rushed readings.

7. Psychic Source – Love Readings With the Best Satisfaction Guarantee

Pros

30+ years in the industry

$1/minute love readings

Up to 20 minutes refund

Video call option

Daily articles on spirituality

Cons

Some psychics only accept phone readings

Limited deals and promotions

Site Overview

With over 30 years in the industry, Psychic Source knows how to cater to those searching for heartfelt guidance. You can tell how sincere the platform is because of its satisfaction guarantee that gives you a refund of up to 20 minutes.

Features

Psychic Source ensures you get a good glimpse of their best love psychics before you start an appointment. The profiles on this site have everything you need to know, like their total readings, years of experience, customer endorsements, and user ratings and reviews.

And if you’re looking for cheap psychics online, you’ll be happy to know that Psychic Source has readings for as low as $1 per minute and a 3-minute free psychic reading online.

Gifted Psychics

Psychic Coffee has been doing online love readings since 2000. She can read without tools, but she can also use tarot cards and crystals.

With over 25 years of experience, Annaleigh can help guide you on love matters without judgment. She mostly reads without tools but can also read you with tarot.

Final Verdict

Ultimately, we like that first-time customers can get an appointment with the best love psychics in the world on this platform for as low as $1/minute. If you join the site’s rewards program, you’ll also get 3% rewards on your site purchases.

8. Oranum – Best Love Psychics in the World via Live Stream

Pros

Free 9.99 credits

Unique live stream reading

Select from five languages

Free public live readings

As low as 0.98 credits

Cons

Can be a bit overwhelming to use

Pricing can vary widely

Site Overview

Oranum is a platform with some of the best love psychics online that provides a dynamic and immersive experience. It allows you to get a good feel of what a love psychic is like before you start a one-on-one session with them.

Features

Oranum is more of a live-streaming platform for online psychics, unlike your regular sites with the best love psychics that let you set up an appointment for a session.

You can see everyone online, visit their broadcast, and decide whether you’d like a private reading with them. Public broadcasts won’t affect your credits; you’ll only be charged once you start a private reading.

Oranum also has a generous $9.99 free credits for new customers, which may go a long way in helping you save on your readings.

Gifted Psychics

Claridad, a clairvoyant with over 25 years of experience, is one of the top experts on Oranum and specializes in love and family readings.

Dancing Light is one of the popular psychics on Oranum that uses spirit guides and crystals to give you accurate love readings.

Final Verdict

For those who crave innovative approaches to love insights, Oranum offers a refreshing experience. If you add your credit card to your Oranum account, you’ll get 9.99 free credits.

Some psychics on the site charge as low as 0.98 credits per minute, so that those free credits can go a long way.

9. Psychic Oz – Best Introductory Rates

Pros

Free 3 minutes for new customers

Up to $30 discount

Video call option available

Extensive filter tools

No prepayment required

Cons

Outdated website

Site Overview

You might appreciate what Psychic Oz offers if you’re searching for the best love psychics online with excellent introductory offers. You get 3 minutes free when you choose from intro value packages with discounts up to $30.

Features

At Psychic Oz, you can tailor your search for the perfect psychic with extensive filter tools. You can look up the best love psychics online using tools like tarot cards, astrology, numerology, oracle cards, runes, and I-ching.

Gifted Psychics

Lily is a customer favorite at Psychic Oz. She’s a 7th-generation psychic, empath, and clairsentient with over five years of experience.

Carol is a staff pick love psychic on Psychic Oz with over 30 years of experience. She uses tarot cards, astrology, and crystals to read seekers.

Final Verdict

While its website looks outdated, the insights offered by Psychic Oz’s best love psychics can more than compensate. In addition, customer favorites and staff picks on this platform don’t charge high regular rates.

10. Mysticsense – Best Love Psychics Using Tarot and Astrology

Pros

Free five minutes on the first reading

Video call feature

Satisfaction Guarantee

Regular per-minute rates below $2

Psychics have a video intro

Cons

Some psychics only cater to chat requests

Limited advisors available at a given time

Site Overview

For seekers of love insights rooted in tarot and astrology, Mysticsense has the best online psychics for you. You don’t have to break the bank to get the love readings you need because regular rates here can go below $2.

Features

Before reading, you can learn about Mysticsense’s best love psychics in the world through their video introductions. This personal touch enhances your connection and allows you to choose a psychic whose energy resonates with you.

Mysticsense is also committed to customer satisfaction. If you’re unhappy with your reading, they’ll refund you up to 10 minutes’ worth of credits.

The best part is that you can get 5 free minutes on your first session with a psychic at a low fee.

Gifted Psychics

One of the popular psychics you can connect with on this site is Advisor Greeshu. She uses astrology for her love readings and mainly specializes in soulmate readings.

If you’re going through a rough patch with your SO, Psychic Flora might be able to shed some light. Her specialty is breakup & divorce, and she has a direct reading style.

Final Verdict

Mysticsense is the best platform to get an online reading from the best love psychics in the world using tools like tarot cards and astrology. Their 5 free minutes allow you to test the waters before committing to a paid reading, ensuring you get your perfect match.

11. Purple Tides – Best Love Readings From Multiple Psychics

Pros

Video readings delivered in 24 hours

Pay a flat rate

Simple and neat user interface

Consult up to 10 psychics at once

Psychics have a video intro

Cons

Mobile app download is required

No live video call option

Site Overview

Purple Tides lets you access diverse viewpoints with the ability to consult multiple love psychics at once. A $10 flat rate applies to regular video readings, but if you ask at least two psychics at once, you can get a reading as low as $5.

Features

In terms of features, Purple Tides is somewhat similar to Purple Ocean. You still need to order a video reading, and you should receive a response within the next 24 hours.

What sets Purple Tides apart is that up to 10 love psychics can answer a single question. There is no need to send them individual requests one by one.

Gifted Psychics

You won’t be able to choose your preferred psychics on Purple Tides. The site assigns you the number of psychics you need for your question. You may then gauge which psychic you like based on the responses you get.

Final Verdict

If you’re all about convenience when it comes to getting the answers you need about you and your person of interest, Purple Tides is an excellent choice. Just note that you’ll need to download the Purple Tides mobile app to get a psychic reading.

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading is a session where a person with intuitive abilities taps into unseen realms to offer insights and guidance.

Love readings are just one of the most popular types of psychic readings. These readings focus on matters of the heart, relationships, and emotions.

The best love psychics in the world can give you advice on your current relationship and potential romantic paths or help you gain clarity on love matters.

It’s akin to having a heart-to-heart conversation with a compassionate guide who can shed light on the emotions and energies influencing your relationships.

What Are the Benefits of Online Psychic Readings?

Online psychic readings offer a bundle of benefits that make them popular for those seeking guidance and insight into love. Let’s take a look at some of the advantages:

Convenience

What’s great about receiving online readings from the best love psychics in the world is that you can connect with them from the comfort of your own space.

Whether in your cozy living room, bedroom, or a quiet corner in a coffee shop, you can easily meet with the best psychics online.

Cost-Effective

Online love readings often come with cost savings compared to in-person sessions. You don’t have to worry about travel expenses or the time lost commuting. This makes obtaining guidance more budget-friendly, especially if you’re seeking regular insights.

Frequency and Availability

The best love psychics online tend to have broader availability.

You can find psychics from different time zones and backgrounds, making finding a suitable match for your schedule easier. Going online simply grants you immediate access to love readings at your fingertips.

Easier To Disconnect

If you ever need to end a session abruptly, online readings provide a level of detachment that can be helpful.

It’s easier to disconnect from a virtual space than in person, giving you more control over your experience with the best love psychics in the world.

Documented Sessions

Many platforms allow you to revisit your online readings with the best love psychics in the world. Even if they don’t, you can take notes during the session.

These notes allow you to review their insights later, which can be especially useful when reflecting on the guidance provided and tracking any patterns or changes.

Free Trials and Discounts

Many of the best psychic reading sites offer first-time seekers free trials or special discounts.

These deals allow you to test the waters and see if a particular psychic or platform aligns with your needs before committing.

Variety of Options

Setting up a love reading appointment online gives you a variety of options. You’re not limited to booking the best love psychics near you.

You can explore and connect with the best psychics in the world with different expertise and specialties.

How We Ranked the Best Love Psychics Online

Many platforms claim they have the most accurate online psychics. While that can be true, their claims can’t be proven unless they’re carefully examined. Here’s how we ranked the sites with the best love psychics online:

Screening Process for Psychic Readers

We looked for platforms that conduct thorough screening processes to select the best love psychics. It’s easy to claim you have a psychic ability even if you don’t.

So, it’s important that these websites know how to screen and find qualified and credible psychic advisors.

As established earlier, convenience is a selling point for setting up appointments with the best psychics online.

For this reason, we checked if they can connect you with the best psychics in the world conveniently via live chat, email, video call, or phone psychic readings.

Psychic Specialties Available

We understand that each person’s journey is unique, and so are their needs. That’s why, even if we know you’re looking for love readings, we selected platforms with psychics with a wide array of specialties and expertise or who know how to use different reading tools like tarot cards and astrology.

Discounts and Promotions

Valuable love insights should be accessible to a broad audience, but we can’t deny that psychic readings can quickly get expensive. Thankfully, many of the best love psychics in the world are on platforms that offer discounts and regular promos to help you save a few bucks.

Satisfaction Guarantee

A satisfaction guarantee signifies a platform’s commitment to customer experience. A money-back guarantee is always a sign of how confident the best love psychics are in delivering quality and accurate online readings.

Years of Experience

Experience often lends credibility, especially in the world of the best love psychics. Platforms featuring online psychic readers with extensive years of experience received recognition in our ranking for their proven track record of delivering valuable insights.

Things To Avoid During a Session With the Best Love Psychics

When seeking guidance from the best love psychics online, it’s essential to be mindful of certain pitfalls to avoid. Here are key aspects to steer clear of:

Asking “Yes and No” Questions

Instead of limiting yourself to simple “yes” or “no” inquiries, embrace open-ended questions that encourage deeper insights. This allows the best love psychics to provide more comprehensive and meaningful responses.

Controlling the Psychic’s Answers

It’s natural to have expectations, but remember that the best love psychics work best when given the space to share their insights freely. Avoid steering the conversation in a specific direction to ensure you receive genuine guidance.

Providing Sensitive Information

Refrain from sharing extensive personal details upfront to ensure the authenticity of the reading. The best love psychics online should be able to tap into your energy without needing a lot of information from you. They rely on your energy and not what you have to say.

Unrealistic Expectations

Keep in mind that psychic readings offer guidance and insights. They don’t guarantee precise predictions. Try not to expect a crystal-clear future roadmap; instead, focus on gaining perspective and understanding.

Ignoring Red Flags

If something feels off or too good to be true, pay attention. Don’t ignore any feelings of discomfort or skepticism. Maintaining a sense of discernment while seeking guidance from the best love psychics online is essential.

Ignoring Intuition

While seeking guidance from a psychic, don’t disregard your intuition. Their insights can be valuable, but your gut feelings are equally important. Combining both can lead to a more holistic understanding of the love readings you get from the best love psychics in the world.

How To Tell if Your Psychic Reader Is Legit?

Even if you know where to find the best love psychics in the world, you must have a keen eye for authenticity. You don’t have to be experienced in getting online readings to tell if you’re connected with a legitimate psychic reader.

Just know that the best psychic readers online exhibit consistency in their insights. If their guidance aligns across different sessions and accurately addresses various aspects of your life, it’s a positive sign of authenticity.

Beware of psychics who excessively probe for information during the session. Authentic psychics should be able to tune into your energy and provide insights without requiring extensive input from you.

Lastly, always check testimonials about them from genuine users. These can provide valuable insights into a psychic’s authenticity.

Frequently Asked Questions on Best Love Psychics Near Me

Do you have questions about the best love psychics online? We’ve got answers to your FAQs:

How Much Do Psychic Readings Cost?

The cost of psychic readings varies depending on the psychic’s expertise and the platform you choose. They usually charge per minute, and regular prices range between $1 and $15 per minute.

Can Psychics Make Mistakes?

Yes, psychics are human, and mistakes can happen. However, experienced and skilled psychics strive for accuracy. It’s essential to approach readings with an open mind and understand that insights are interpretations of energies and possibilities.

Can I Speak to the Best Love Psychics Online for Free?

Yes, some platforms let you speak to the best love psychics online for free or at least give you introductory rates. However, quality insights require expertise that you may not get from free psychics on platforms like Facebook, so be prepared for a reasonable investment in exchange for valuable guidance.

Can the Best Love Psychics Online Be Trusted?

Yes, the best love psychics online on reputable platforms like Purple Garden can be trusted. These sites rigorously vet their psychics to ensure authenticity. That’s why you should look for platforms with positive reviews and testimonials.

Are Psychic Chat Readings Accurate and Reliable?

Yes, psychic chat readings can be accurate and reliable. Experienced psychics can tune into your energy remotely. They don’t need to be physically present to do this, as they mainly rely on their intuitive abilities honed over years of practice.

How Do the Best Love Psychics Online Read You?

The best love psychics online read you by tapping into your energy through intuition, extrasensory perception, and often through divination tools like tarot cards. They interpret energies surrounding your love life to offer valuable insights.

What Questions Should I Ask During an Online Psychic Reading?

The questions you should ask during an online psychic reading should resonate with your heart’s desires and curiosity. Be direct about asking things like where a potential relationship is heading or how to navigate the obstacles you’re going through with a lover.

Why Should You Get Psychic Reading?

You should get a psychic reading if you’re looking for fresh perspectives and insights into your love life. They can help you understand emotions, navigate challenges, and make informed decisions, guiding you toward a fulfilling romantic journey.

Why Should You Get a Psychic Reading Online?

Online psychic readings offer convenience, accessibility, and a variety of options. You can connect with reputable love psychics from the comfort of your space, which could also limit the potential nerves or anxiety that come with getting a psychic reading.

Best Love Psychics Online – Wrapping Up

The intricacies of love and relationships often leave us seeking guidance and clarity.

In such moments, seeking the expertise of the best love psychics online can prove to be a rewarding and transformative experience.

Purple Garden is where you’ll likely find the best love psychics in the world with whom you can genuinely connect. Plus, you can get a free $10 credit on your first purchase.

However, as you begin your spiritual journey and explore your heart’s desires, remember to take in the insights the best love psychics provide online with an open mind. They are meant to complement your own understanding and life choices.