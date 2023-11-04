‘Pet Pals TV’: Tipton Humane Animal Shelter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, “Pet Pals TV” host Patty Spitler was joined by Rick Chandler from the Tipton Humane Animal Shelter, and Foxy, one of the shelter’s beloved pups.

The Tipton Humane Animal Shelter is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, one that Chandler says is 50 years in the making.

“We’re officially opening out building up and just excited to bring a shelter to Tipton County,” he said. “It’s meeting a need that has been there for a very, very long time.”

Chandler shares more about the development of the shelter, Foxy’s story, and how the shelter is seeking volunteers along with other forms of support.

For more information on how to volunteer, adopt, and other ways that you can donate, visit their website.

Enjoy the full interview above for more.