These 10 Oscar winners were born in Indiana

James Baskett was born in Indianapolis.
by: Katie Cox
James Baskett was born in Indianapolis. He won an Honorary Award for his role of Uncle Remus in Disney's "Song of the South" in 1948. (Photo Credit: AP Photos)
  • James Baskett was born in Indianapolis.
  • George Seaton was born in South Bend.
  • Howard Hawks was born in Goshen.

