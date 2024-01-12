2024 NBA All-Star Game: Map to find your team’s street sign in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The streets of downtown Indianapolis are ready for February’s NBA All-Star Game.

Crews on Thursday finished installing 34 temporary street signs, one for each team in the NBA.

Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews installed the signs, and the city government agency provided a map for visitors coming for the events from Feb. 15-18. The All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Events also will be happening in and around Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center.