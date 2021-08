All ACcess Indy

‘All ACcess Indy’: Peyton Manning inducted into Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WISH) — Peyton Manning is a Super Bowl champion and a league MVP. Now he can add Pro Football Hall of Fame to that list.

Anthony Calhoun caught up with Coach Tony Dungy, who played a huge role in No. 18’s journey with the Indianapolis Colts.

He also heard from the man who drafted Manning, and even his high school coach.

Watch the video to see Manning’s journey from player to Hall of Famer.