Watch All ACcess Indy – Madness!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Olivia Ray are getting you ready for a tournament like no other.

Indiana will be hosting every NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament game in 2021 and we’ve got it covered from every angle.

An event like this is usually years in the making but Indianapolis did it in just a few months. Charlie will tell you exactly what went into making it happen.

CBS college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg talks about the amazing Indiana venues hosting the games.

And Olivia Ray talks to Indiana-born college players coming home for the tournament.