Anthony Calhoun receives Marian University honor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday night, Marian University inducted WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun as the newest member of Clayton Family Circle of Honor.

Past winners of this prestigious aware include Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, Tamika Catchings, and Chuck Pagano.

Each year the Clayton Family honors outstanding members of our community who both inspire and serve in athletics, which AC has done for nearly a quarter century in covering local Indiana sports along with extensive volunteer charity work.

“Nobody’s more deserving than AC. He just has so many people’s respect, all of the fans, plus he has such respect in the locker room because guys know that he’s just not a reporter trying to get a story or something, but he genuinely cares about us as people. He genuinely cares about the community Indianapolis,” said former Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz.

Marian University raised $500,000 at the Clayton Family Circle of Honor night. Portions of that money will go towards a scholarship endowment in Anthony Calhoun’s name.