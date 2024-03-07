Athlete of the Week: New Palestine’s Julius Gizzi

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) – Last week, New Palestine junior Julius Gizzi helped lead the Dragons to a second-straight boys basketball sectional championship and also reached a special milestone.

In Saturday’s win over previously unbeaten Greenfield-Central, Gizzi scored 31 points as New Pal won the sectional title over its conference rival. Personally, Gizzi also went over 1,000 career points with the Dragons.

Gizzi says that reaching the 1,000 point milestone is something special to him, especially being able to do it while still in his junior season. This year, Gizzi also set the program’s record for points scored in a single season.

On the season, Gizzi averages nearly 29 points per game, one of the top numbers in the state. He says he knows that puts a target on him when opponents game plan and try to slow the Dragons offense down, but adds that he’s comfortable with the attention because he trusts his teammates and they trust him.

After graduating a pair of key seniors last year, Gizzi was one of the players looked to on this year’s team for leadership, and it’s a role Julius says he embraces.

Success on the basketball court at New Palestine is nothing new for the Gizzi family. Julius’ mom, Sarah was a star for the Dragons and an Indiana All-Star. Julius’ older siblings, Maximus and Isabella also shined at New Palestine before going on to play collegiately.

As he finishes his junior season and heads into his final year at New Palestine, Gizzi says the biggest thing he hopes to improve is his athleticism.

Next up on the schedule for New Palestine is a showdown in the class 4A regional with defending state champion Ben Davis Saturday afternoon at Southport High School.