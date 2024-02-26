Caitlin Clark responds to question about WNBA Draft decision, Indiana Fever

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark warms up for the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan on Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — She’s the biggest name in all of college basketball — men or women — right now.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark just set a new all-time scoring record in NCAA women’s basketball history. Now, she has her sights set on breaking the men’s all-time record, as well. She’s undoubtedly the WNBA’s No. 1 draft prospect, but there’s a catch.

Clark has the option to return to Iowa City for another year, exercising her extra year of eligibility thanks to COVID, or she could turn pro and enter the WNBA.

If she chose the latter, there’s a strong likelihood the best player in college basketball would be wearing an Indiana Fever jersey by May. Indiana’s team has the No. 1 overall draft pick for the second straight year. Last season, general manager Lin Dunn selected South Carolina’s All-American Aliyah Boston, who then turned around and won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

Clark got a taste of how much Indiana loves basketball last week in Assembly Hall down in Bloomington. Clark’s No. 4 Iowa played No. 14 Indiana in front of a sold-out crowd. The Hoosiers upset the Hawkeyes, 86-69, after holding Clark to just 24 points, her lowest points total in Big Ten play up until that point.

Afterwards, News 8 Sports’ Angela Moryan asked Clark about her thoughts of the future — namely, about the Indiana Fever.

“You know, I’m just focused on this team right now, playing my heart out for Iowa and getting to represent my state every single day,” Clark said. “That’s what it’s all about. I’m not really too worried about the future. That is what it is. It comes when it comes. Whatever I decide.”

Masterfully deflecting the question — already a professional.

Clark will need to have her decision made by Monday, April 15: The day of the WNBA Draft.