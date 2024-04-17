Arizona star Oumar Ballo commits to IU

Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates in a game against the Clemson Tigers during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Crypto.com Arena on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

(WISH) — Indiana University has landed the top player in the transfer portal.

Arizona center Oumar Ballo will transfer to Indiana to play for coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers, News 8 learned Tuesday.

Ballo averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds a game with the Wildcats last season.

Woodson has been making a lot of IU fans happy this offseason, already picking up Myles Rice, the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, in the transfer portal.

