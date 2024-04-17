Arizona star Oumar Ballo commits to IU
(WISH) — Indiana University has landed the top player in the transfer portal.
Arizona center Oumar Ballo will transfer to Indiana to play for coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers, News 8 learned Tuesday.
Ballo averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds a game with the Wildcats last season.
Woodson has been making a lot of IU fans happy this offseason, already picking up Myles Rice, the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, in the transfer portal.
This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.