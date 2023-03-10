Brown scores 28, Ohio defeats Ball State 90-70 in MAC

CLEVELAND (AP) — AJ Brown led Ohio past Ball State on Thursday with 28 points off of the bench in a 90-70 win in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

Brown added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (19-13). Jaylin Hunter was 4 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 13 points. Dwight Wilson recorded 11 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

Payton Sparks led the way for the Cardinals (20-12) with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Ball State also got 11 points from Demarius Jacobs. Jarron Coleman had 10 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.