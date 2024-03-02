Davis’ 24 lead Butler past DePaul

CHICAGO (AP) — DJ Davis’ 24 points helped Butler defeat DePaul 82-63 on Saturday.

Davis also contributed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-13, 8-11 Big East Conference). Pierre Brooks scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jalen Thomas shot 6 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points. The Bulldogs stopped a five-game slide with the win.

The Blue Demons (3-26, 0-18) were led by Jaden Henley, who recorded 15 points and two steals. DePaul also got 14 points and six rebounds from Jalen Terry. Elijah Fisher also put up 12 points and six rebounds. The loss is the 17th in a row for the Blue Demons.

Butler took the lead with 12:03 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Brooks led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 45-27 at the break. Butler outscored DePaul by one point in the second half, and Davis scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

Butler takes on Xavier at home on Wednesday, and DePaul hosts St. John’s on Tuesday.