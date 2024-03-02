Hannah, Crump rally Western Michigan past Ball State in OT

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Javaughn Hannah had 17 points and notched an assist on Anthony Crump’s game-winning layup at the buzzer in overtime as Western Michigan rallied to beat Ball State 78-76 on Saturday.

Mickey Pearson Jr. made two free throws with just under two seconds left to play to pull the Cardinals even. Davion Bailey buried a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime tied at 65.

Hannah made 7 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer for the Broncos (11-18, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Titus Wright added 14 points and six rebounds. B. Artis White had 13 points. Crump totaled 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks off the bench. He hit 6 of 7 shots.

The Cardinals (14-15, 6-10) were led by Jalin Anderson with 25 points and six assists. Basheer Jihad added 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Bailey pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds.