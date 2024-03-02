Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Hannah, Crump rally Western Michigan past Ball State in OT

(Provided Photo/Ball State Athletics)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Javaughn Hannah had 17 points and notched an assist on Anthony Crump’s game-winning layup at the buzzer in overtime as Western Michigan rallied to beat Ball State 78-76 on Saturday.

Mickey Pearson Jr. made two free throws with just under two seconds left to play to pull the Cardinals even. Davion Bailey buried a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime tied at 65.

Hannah made 7 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer for the Broncos (11-18, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Titus Wright added 14 points and six rebounds. B. Artis White had 13 points. Crump totaled 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks off the bench. He hit 6 of 7 shots.

The Cardinals (14-15, 6-10) were led by Jalin Anderson with 25 points and six assists. Basheer Jihad added 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Bailey pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Davis’ 24 lead Butler past...
College Basketball /
WNBA teams see increase in...
Indiana Fever /
Philadelphia Phillies scrapping $1 hot...
Offbeat /
THE ZONE: Scores and Highlights...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Westfield vs. Noblesville –...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Hamilton Southeastern vs. Fishers...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Heritage Christian vs. Brebeuf...
High School - The Zone /
Highlights: Attucks vs. Lawrence North...
High School - The Zone /