College Basketball

Jackson-Davis leads Indiana to rare road win

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, top left, reaches for a rebound against Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0), Trey McGowens, top right, and Bryce McGowens (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double and Indiana on Monday defeated Nebraska 78-71, a rare road win for the Hoosiers.

The win was the first on the road for the Hoosiers, who had lost their first four road games this season and eight in a row dating to last season.

Indiana never trailed but the Hoosiers’ lead was just 59-55 with 10:31 to go. Jackson-Davis scored the next six points and the Hoosiers led by at least five points the rest of the game.