Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Jalen Thomas, Jahmyl Telfort each score 18 to help Butler defeat Buffalo 72-59

Butler Bulldogs center Jalen Thomas (1) gores in for a dunk during the men's college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and Buffalo Bulls on Dec. 5, 2023, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Thomas and Jahmyl Telfort each scored 18 points as Butler beat Buffalo 72-59 on Tuesday night.

Thomas added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-2). Telfort added nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. Pierre Brooks had 17 points and shot 7 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Sy Chatman finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Bulls (1-8). Buffalo also got 10 points and six rebounds from Anquan Boldin Jr. Shawn Fulcher also had eight points and two steals. The Bulls extended their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Photos from Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

NCAA President Charlie Baker calls...
College Football /
Chicago-Pittsburgh Amtrak route through Fort...
Political News /
Pacers turn heads with offense,...
Indiana Pacers /
Police: Indiana boy, 3, dies...
Indiana News /
Colts nominate star linebacker for...
Indianapolis Colts /
Indianapolis Public Works taking applications...
Political News /
Tippecanoe County issues moratorium on...
Political News /
Health Spotlight: Diabetes drugs may...
Health Spotlight /