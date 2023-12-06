Jalen Thomas, Jahmyl Telfort each score 18 to help Butler defeat Buffalo 72-59

Butler Bulldogs center Jalen Thomas (1) gores in for a dunk during the men's college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and Buffalo Bulls on Dec. 5, 2023, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Thomas and Jahmyl Telfort each scored 18 points as Butler beat Buffalo 72-59 on Tuesday night.

Thomas added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-2). Telfort added nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. Pierre Brooks had 17 points and shot 7 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Sy Chatman finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Bulls (1-8). Buffalo also got 10 points and six rebounds from Anquan Boldin Jr. Shawn Fulcher also had eight points and two steals. The Bulls extended their losing streak to six straight.

