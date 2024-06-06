Kanon Catchings released from National Letter of Intent to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE (WISH) — Incoming Purdue freshman Kanon Catchings has been released from his National Letter of Intent on Thursday.

Catchings is four star recruit and ranked in the top 40 of his class on 247Sports.

“Kanon has asked for his release from his scholarship and we have granted him that request,” Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter said in a press release. “We wish him luck in his future endeavors.”

Catchings is nephew of Fever legend Tamika Catchings. He played three years at Brownsburg High School before going to Overtime Elite for his senior year.

Purdue is set to start their summer workouts next week.