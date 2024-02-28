No. 14 Indiana defeats Northwestern; Holmes becomes IU’s second all-time scorer

Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) plays a college basketball game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on Feb. 19, 2024, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 28 points and nine rebounds, Sydney Parrish added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Indiana beat Northwestern 84-64 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win in the series.

Holmes, a graduate student, surpassed Steve Alford (2,348) to become the second all-time leading scorer amongst Indiana’s men’s and women’s programs. She ranks first amongst the women’s record book with 2,375 career points. Calbert Cheaney — an NBA first-round pick by Washington — scored 2,613 points from 1989-93.

Parrish made a 3-pointer with 8:03 left in the second quarter for a double-digit lead Indiana would hold for the rest of the game. The Hoosiers pulled away in the third quarter by scoring 28 points to extend their lead to 71-45. Holmes scored eight straight points during a 16-0 run in the third.

Sara Scalia also scored 11 points for Indiana (23-4, 14-3 Big Ten).

Melannie Daley led Northwestern (8-20, 3-14) with 24 points on 12-of-18 shooting. Caileigh Walsh, averaging a team-high 12.4 points, was held to eight points.

Daley reached 22 points with 1:52 left in the third quarter, but her teammates had just 21 as Indiana led 64-43. Daley made her 12th field goal with 6:07 left in the fourth as Northwestern was just 22 of 59 (37) from the field.

Indiana returns home — where it’s 14-0 this season — to play Maryland on Sunday to conclude the regular season. Northwestern plays at Rutgers on Sunday, trying to snap a six-game losing streak.